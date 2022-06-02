Report: The NFL, Australia Rumors Are Not Accurate

PHOENIX - JULY 20: A detail view of a football shows the redesigned NFL Shield logo during a photo shoot on July 20, 2008 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Gene Lower/Getty Images)

It doesn't sound like the NFL is going to be playing in Australia anytime soon.

There was a report from The Australian that there was going to be a game played in the country in 2024, but that's now been debunked by the league.

"At this time we do not have plans to play a game in Australia but are firmly committed to finding more ways to serve our passionate and growing fanbase in Australia and New Zealand,” NFL COO Damani Leech said to SBJ (first transcribed by ProFootballTalk).

Per PFT, the NFL plans to have a league office in Australia, plus allow teams to have international marketing rights in the country.

It would be tough to play a game there, especially considering that there's a 14-hour time difference between the east coast of the United States and Australia.

The flights for the players and coaches will also be 12+ hours long.

We'll have to see if the league changes its mind on playing there down the road.