Report: The Packers' New Year's Day Game Has Leaked

Although the NFL will officially unveil the 2022 schedule on Thursday night, pieces of the puzzle continue to get discovered.

According to Bill Huber of PackerCentral.com, the Green Bay Packers will host the Minnesota Vikings on New Year's Day.

The Week 17 encounter could hold playoff implications for both NFC North squads. Minnesota will hope it goes better than when they met at Lambeau Field around the same time last season.

In November, the Vikings picked up a pivotal 34-31 win over their rivals behind 341 passing yards and three passing touchdowns from Kirk Cousins. However, the Packers enacted revenge with a 37-10 beatdown on January 2.

The loss eliminated Minnesota from playoff contention.

With Aaron Rodgers back in town, the Packers already have a few primetime games on the docket. Huber confirmed that they're set to host the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football in Week 2, play the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football in Week 11, and encounter the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football in Week 15.

Furthermore, they'll travel to London to face the New York Giants in Week 5, and Mike McCarthy will return to Green Bay when the Packers and Dallas Cowboys square off Week 10.

Green Bay will also face the Buffalo Bills on a date yet to be confirmed, and Rodgers could face Tom Brady for the final time when going to Tampa Bay.

The Packers will play plenty of intriguing games before looking to once again ice the Vikings at The Frozen Tundra.