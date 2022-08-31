Report: There Are "Active Discussions" About Oklahoma, Texas Leaving Big 12 Early

AUSTIN, TX - NOVEMBER 4: Flags for the Texas Longhorns are marched on the field before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on November 4, 2006 at Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

As it stands right now, Oklahoma and Texas aren't scheduled to make their high-profile, highly-controversial move from the Big 12 to the SEC until 2024. But it appears that the two schools don't want to wait that long.

According to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, there are active discussions about Texas and Oklahoma leaving the Big 12 early to join the SEC. The report comes amid early negotiations between the Big 12 and potential rights holders in a blockbuster broadcasting deal.

With the Big 12 negotiating a possible new deal, it would make sense for Oklahoma and Texas to make their moves as soon as possible.

The Longhorns and the Sooners were both founding members of the Big 12 Conference in 1995 but have been rivals since the turn of the 20th century.

Since 1900, Oklahoma and Texas have been tied at the hip with the Red River Showdown having few equals among southwest rivalries. They've played each other nearly 120 times with Texas leading the series 62-50-4.

Their impending move to the SEC stands to expand the conference's influence into the entire midwest and southwest - a region they've been itching to have a larger footprint in.

Whether that itch gets scratched a year early or not will now be up for the school accountants to determine.