Report: There Was Surprising Holdup In Odell Beckham Decision

We all know how important a number can be to an athlete, but has it ever held up a deal before? Reportedly it did, when it came to Odell Beckham joining the Los Angeles Rams.

According to Adam Schefter, one of the biggest sticking points between OBJ and the Rams was…

His number.

“One of the only holdups,” Schefter reported, “came when the sides discussed which jersey number Beckham would wear.”

According to the insider’s sources, Beckham discussed wearing Nos. 1, 3 and 13,” but there were issues with each.

No. 1 was worn by former Ram DeSean Jackson, who took his talents to Las Vegas earlier this month. N0. 3 which Beckham also had his eye on, already belonged to injured Rams running back Cam Akers. And No. 13 is currently being worn by backup QB John Wolford.

Odell Beckham Jr. doing work in his first practice with the Los Angeles Rams, courtesy of AP's @MarcioSanchez06 pic.twitter.com/WObm0GoJix — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) November 13, 2021

Eventually the sides decided that Beckham will don the No. 3 for the rest of this season, with the idea the three-time Pro Bowler could return to No. 13 should he re-sign.

LA is hoping to bring back both Beckham and All-Pro pass rusher Von Miller, who is in the final year of his deal.

Locking the two in-season acquisitions up for multiple years would only add to the Rams star-studded roster. Though LA’s hit rate on mid-round draft picks is often overlooked when it comes to the team’s success.