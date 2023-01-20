Report: There Will Be 'Mutiny' If 1 Quarterback Returns As Starting QB Next Season

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 24: A detailed view of an NFL shield logo painted on the field before the game between the Detroit Lions and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field on November 24, 2013 in Detroit, Michigan. The Buccaneers defeated the Lions 24-21. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/Detroit Lions/Getty Images)

It's rare that a single player becomes so unpopular in his own locker room that there are whispers that players simply will not accept them being a part of the starting lineup. But that may just be the case for one embattled quarterback right now.

Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, NFL insider Jordan Schultz said that New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson simply cannot be the team's starting quarterback in 2023 due to how unpopular he is in the locker room. Schultz asserted that Wilson is so poorly regarded in the Jets locker room due to his lack of focus and preparation that there could be a "mutiny" if he's ever given the starting job back.

"There would be a mutiny if Zach Wilson was QB1 again. It's not gonna happen... Speaking to some players on the team, his approach (to preparation) was not well-regarded... whether it's late to meetings, screwing around in meetings, it's not well-regarded," Schultz said.

Given what we saw on the field in 2022, it wouldn't be surprising if Wilson wasn't preparing well enough. By nearly all metrics he was the the least efficient quarterback in the league - and has been for his entire, albeit short, career.

The Jets benched Wilson twice this season after miserable outings against the New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars, and both times there was open rejoicing on the team - especially after the first one.

Whether Wilson is capable of fixing his mechanics and salvaging his NFL career or not, it doesn't look like he'll be able to mend things in New York.

Have we seen the last of Zach Wilson on the field for the Jets?