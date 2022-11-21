Report: There's 1 'Best Fit' For Free Agent Justin Verlander

HOUSTON, TX - MAY 01: Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros looks on from the dugout in the eighth inning against the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park on May 1, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

After five years and two World Series wins, three-time Cy Young winner Justin Verlander is set to hit free agency. And one insider has a pretty good idea of where he should go next.

On Monday, MLB Network's Jon Morosi declared that the Los Angeles Dodgers are the best fit for Verlander. He explained his reasons during a segment on MLB Network.

Verlander is turning 40 this February which might be disqualifying for some. But coming off the season he had, age is clearly just a number.

Verlander went 18-4 with an MLB-leading 1.75 ERA - a career high. For his efforts, he was voted to his ninth All-Star Game and won his third Cy Young award.

Clearly Justin Verlander has a lot left in the tank even at an age where most baseball players are nearing retirement. But if the Dodgers want to solidify their pitching for next year, they could do a lot worse than bringing on Verlander for a deal.

Given their payroll, it's not like the Dodgers can't afford to pay him whatever he wants.

Verlander has the potential to be a kingmaker in Major League Baseball next year if he can keep up this pace.

Should the Dodgers go all out to bring Verlander into the fold?