Report: There's 1 Frontrunner For The Panthers Job

CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 10: Carolina Panthers helmets sit on a cart during the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Philadelphia Eagles on October 10, 2021 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

NFL teams searching for head coaches usually hold off on making their final choice until the end of January. But for the Carolina Panthers, who have had the longest time out of any team to look for a coach, one man appears to be the frontrunner.

According to NFL insider Dov Kleiman, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson "has the lead" over all other candidates the Panthers have interviewed. The 36-year-old coach is coming off his first year as the Lions' offensive coordinator and did a remarkable job, finishing as the fifth-best scoring offense in the league.

The Lions offense was a juggernaut, scoring over 30 points eight times this season. Unfortunately, their defense let them down far too many times, ranking in the bottom five.

But he still masterminded a defense that saw Jared Goff enjoy his best statistical season since 2018 and Jamaal Williams lead the league in touchdown runs.

Ben Johnson worked closely with Lions head coach Dan Campbell during their Miami Dolphins days. When Campbell was hired by the Lions in 2021, Johnson was retained amid a series of staff overhauls from the previous administration.

Johnson made his bones working with pass catchers, first with tight ends then with quarterbacks and later with wide receivers.

Will Ben Johnson be the next head coach of the Carolina Panthers? Would he be a good hire if he is?