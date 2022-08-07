Report: There's 1 Most Likely Outcome For Jimmy Garoppolo

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers looks to pass in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The NFL world is watching and waiting to see what the San Francisco 49ers end up doing with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

But one NFL insider is of the believe that they may be left waiting for a long time. Appearing on NFL Network's Inside Training Camp, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that the 49ers are unlikely to move on from Garoppolo "any time soon."

Rapoport noted that there is "no clear trading partner" for Garoppolo either. He said that it may take an injury or a designated starter crumbling for a Garoppolo trade to happen.

Rapoport concluded that the 49ers will wait all the way until 53-man roster cut-down day to release Garoppolo. He believes the 49ers will wait and see if the quarterback market develops until then.

Jimmy Garoppolo has been the 49ers' starting quarterback since 2017, but he's only been healthy for 46 games. When healthy though, he's been rock solid, completing over 67-percent of his passes with a 5-percent touchdown rate.

But his limitations have been laid bare in games where the 49ers have needed him to step up the most such as Super Bowl LIV or last season's NFC Championship Game.

The 49ers are ready to move forward with Trey Lance as their new starting quarterback.

Jimmy Garoppolo's days in San Francisco are numbered. The only question now is which domino has to fall before he gets the boot.