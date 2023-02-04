Report: There's 1 Obstacle That Could Complicate Aaron Rodgers Trade

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 01: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers drops back to pass during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on January 01, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

For better or worse, Aaron Rodgers is going to dominate the headlines this offseason.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback has yet to make a decision on playing this season even though he's currently under contract. If he does decide to come back, then the Packers will have a decision to make when it comes to keeping him or trading him.

If the Packers decide on a trade, there would be plenty of interest from around the league, but a deal could be hard to reach since Rodgers is operating on a year-to-year approach, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

"Aaron Rodgers' year-to-year approach to playing could complicate trade talks for the Green Bay Packers, several execs say, because it's hard to trade hefty capital for just one year of Rodgers," Fowler wrote. "Teams would prefer at least two seasons with him. One NFC exec floated a solution: Green Bay could make the draft picks conditional, with a sliding scale based on how long Rodgers plays. For example, a second-round pick turns into a first-rounder if Rodgers doesn't retire after one year. It would take out some of the guesswork."

This would make sense, especially since Rodgers has that new year-to-year approach.

The New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders are expected to show interest in Rodgers if he does become available. Both have connections to Rodgers since Nathaniel Hackett (his former offensive coordinator) is with the Jets while Davante Adams (his former WR1) is with the Raiders.

This should be an interesting next few months for the Packers.