Report: There’s A ‘2-Man Race’ For Giants Head Coaching Vacancy

The New York Giants are getting closer to hiring a new head coach.

The Giants’ search has reportedly dwindled down to a two-man race. Those two candidates include former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores and Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.

Both Flores and Daboll are viewed as top candidates throughout the league this coaching cycle. Either would be viewed as a successful hire for the Giants.

“Brian Flores acquitted himself well in his interview on Thursday with the Giants. Sources believe it’s a tight two-man race at the moment between him and Bills OC Brian Daboll,” reports ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

Brian Flores acquitted himself well in his interview on Thursday with the Giants. Sources believe it's a tight two-man race at the moment between him and Bills OC Brian Daboll. Leslie Frazier the last of the finalists interviews Friday. A decision expected by the weekend. https://t.co/wkGffTUwZL — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) January 28, 2022

The Giants really can’t go wrong with Flores or Daboll. The only concern with Flores is whether he’d be able to find the right offensive coordinator.

Daboll, on the other hand, has turned himself into a quarterback whisperer of sorts. He’s worked wonders with Josh Allen in Buffalo. Perhaps he’d be able to help Daniel Jones take a few steps forward.

Flores is obviously a lesser risk than Daboll, though. He’s ran an NFL program before and wouldn’t have to be learning on the job. Daboll would.

It’s going to be interesting to see how the Giants decided on their next head coach. A hire appears to be getting close.