Report: There’s A Growing Belief With Gisele Bundchen

Retirement is all the focus regarding Tom Brady since the Buccaneers’ crushing playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon.

Brady will turn 45 – the age he previously mentioned he’d like to play until before retiring – in August. But it’s tough to imagine he’ll walk away from the sport after such a strong individual season in 2021.

However, one person could play a major factor in Brady’s decision: his wife and world-renowned supermodel Gisele Bundchen.

There’s a growing belief that Bundchen wants Brady to call it a career and retire this offseason.

“There’s a belief that Mrs. Brady, otherwise known as Gisele Bundchen, has laid down the law with her husband,” writes Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “That, regardless of whether he wants to keep playing in 2022 and beyond, she’s telling him that 22 seasons are more than enough.”

