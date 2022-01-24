The Spun

Report: There’s A Growing Belief With Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady and Gisele on the red carpet.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 21: (L-R) Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attends the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Retirement is all the focus regarding Tom Brady since the Buccaneers’ crushing playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon.

Brady will turn 45 – the age he previously mentioned he’d like to play until before retiring – in August. But it’s tough to imagine he’ll walk away from the sport after such a strong individual season in 2021.

However, one person could play a major factor in Brady’s decision: his wife and world-renowned supermodel Gisele Bundchen.

There’s a growing belief that Bundchen wants Brady to call it a career and retire this offseason.

“There’s a belief that Mrs. Brady, otherwise known as Gisele Bundchen, has laid down the law with her husband,” writes Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “That, regardless of whether he wants to keep playing in 2022 and beyond, she’s telling him that 22 seasons are more than enough.”

As any husband or wife knows, your spouse plays a critical role in these types of decisions. And there’s no doubt Gisele Bundchen is going to speak her mind. But in the end, it’ll be Tom Brady’s decision to make.

Brady has nothing left to prove. He’s the best quarterback in the history of football. But the urge to win one more Super Bowl may keep him away from retirement for now.

It’s going to be a whirlwind off-season in Tampa, that’s for sure.

Have we seen the last of Brady playing on an NFL field?

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.