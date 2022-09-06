Report: There's "Mutual Interest" Between Odell Beckham Jr, 1 NFL Team

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Odell Beckham Jr. is still a free agent as the 2022 NFL season gets underway later this week.

Beckham is still recovering from the torn ACL he suffered during the Rams' Super Bowl victory back in February, but teams are still lining up to land the star wide receiver for a return later this season.

According to multiple sources, OBJ and the Rams have "mutual interest" in working together again in 2022.

“He’s a guy that, in a short amount of time, we were able to develop a really special relationship,” head coach Sean McVay said recently. “I thought he brought a great spark to our team. I thought he played really well. He’s a great teammate.

“Without a doubt, want to get Odell back here. That’s the goal and continuing to work toward a solution of him re-signing with the Rams.”

After joining Los Angeles midway through the 2021 season, Beckham reeled in 27 catches for 305 yards and five touchdowns through eight regular-season games. He also logged a Super Bowl touchdown before tearing his ACL in last season's title game.

The Rams will kickoff the 2022 regular season with a matchup against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday.