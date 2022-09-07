Report: There's Pessimism Regarding Lamar Jackson, Ravens Contract

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 06: Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens in action against the Los Angeles Chargers during the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 06, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has attempted to downplay the state of his contract talks with the team he's taken to the playoffs three times in four years. But things are not looking great ahead of his final year under contract.

According to Mark Maske of The Washington Post, there is "a measure of pessimism" around the contract extension talks. Per the report, it is believed within the organization that Jackson will play out the final year of his contract before free agency.

That isn't to say that Jackson will leave the Ravens after this season. Baltimore can still slap him with the franchise tag next year before signing him to a new deal in 2023.

But until then, there's going to be all kinds of hand-wringing in Baltimore. MVP quarterbacks don't grow on trees and the Ravens have built a contender around Jackson as their man.

The Baltimore Ravens drafted Lamar Jackson 32nd overall in the 2018 NFL Draft following a Heisman Trophy-winning career at Louisville.

Jackson didn't get the start until midway through his rookie season. But when he did take over, he quickly dominated.

Jackson went 6-1 as a starter in 2018 before his historic 2019 MVP season. He went 13-2 that year, shattering Michael Vick's record for QB rushing yards in the process.

In the two years since, Jackson has continued to play at a high level. But the team has apparently balked at giving him money comparable to Patrick Mahomes or Deshaun Watson.

Will Lamar Jackson sign a long-term deal with the Ravens?