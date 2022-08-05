Report: There's Pessimism Surrounding Kevin Durant Trade Talks

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 20: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets disputes a call during the second quarter of Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on April 20, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Earlier this offseason, NBA superstar Kevin Durant requested a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets organization.

While Durant wants out, there's reportedly "pessimism" regarding the team's ability to find a trade for the four-time scoring champion ahead of the 2022-23 season.

NBA insider Ian Begley says this pessimism stems from the lack of a third team willing to facilitate a blockbuster deal.

"Finding a third team or a fourth team to help facilitate a trade that the Nets deem suitable was difficult," Begley said. "There was not a lot of interest around the league, as of last month, about teams acting as that third or fourth team as a conduit to get something done."

The lack of viable trading partners for Durant can also be attributed to the sky-high asking price set by the Nets. The Brooklyn organization wants an All-Star player and multiple first-round picks.

"We have a pretty gigantic gulf between what the Nets’ value of Kevin Durant is and what the market is willing to pay,” ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst said back in July.

Boston, Phoenix, Miami and Toronto have all been reported as possible trade partners for the Nets.

NBA training camp tips off in two months.