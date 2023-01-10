Report: There's Still 'Uncertainty' With 1 NFL Front Office

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 30: A general view of the stadium during the National Anthem before the game between the Houston Texans and the Detroit Lions at NRG Stadium on October 30, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the Houston Texans announced the team has moved on from head coach Lovie Smith.

He lasted just one season with the team, leading the Texans to a 3-13-1 record. The team's final win - combined with a Chicago Bears loss - cost Houston the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

With Smith gone, the Texans are looking for yet another coach. However, the organization might first need to solidify a few front office positions.

NFL insider Josina Anderson suggested there is "uncertainty" in the team's front office.

"I'm told there's still uncertainty surrounding the current front office situation with the Houston #Texans, to put it respectfully, per league source. While, the current structure assists ownership in navigating this offseason for the time being, it is tenuous at best. We'll see," Anderson reported.

While vague, it brings into question the future of general manager Nick Caserio - or perhaps a few others front office members.

Regardless, it looks like there will be a clear shakeup in the organization.