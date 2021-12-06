Report: Tiger Woods Considering Playing Upcoming Event

Tiger Woods might be making his comeback sooner than when some originally thought he would.

According to Golf.com’s Dylan Dethier, Woods is considering playing in the PNC Championship which is scheduled to take place later this month.

The report also says that Woods is planning on testing his injury this week and then making a call on it.

The PNC Championship takes place in Orlando and is a 36-hole event that’s filled by major champions and one family member of their choosing. In Woods’ case, it looks to be his son Charlie.

Woods played in this event last year with Charlie before his horrific car accident and placed seventh.

He’s unlikely to play on the PGA Tour full-time moving forward, but this would still be a massive step forward in terms of his recovery.

Woods has been ramping up his rehab in recent weeks and was seen hitting his driver this past Saturday at the Hero World Challenge.

If Woods were to play in this, it would likely be must-watch television for any golf fan.