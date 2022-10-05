Report: Tom Brady, Gisele Could Have 1 Heated Negotiation

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 18: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to playing the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on September 18, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

As the anticipated divorce proceedings between Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen gets underway, there are going to be some major points of contention.

Thankfully, it doesn't look like custody of the kids is going to be biggest issue as the two are expected to remain very involved in their lives and enjoy joint custody of Jack, Benjamin and Vivian.

The more contentious issue is likely to be splitting up the many properties that the two share ownership of. According to PEOPLE via NESN, Brady and Bundchen own four properties together, several of which were acquired after their marriage - and most likely not affected by any prenuptial agreement they may have had.

Money certainly won't be an issue. It's common knowledge that Bundchen had a significantly higher revenue stream than Brady did for years - and possibly still does.

All of this has come very suddenly though. Maybe it was developing behind the scenes for years and only recently came to the surface.

But after being one of the most iconic married couples in America for about a decade, it appears their relationship is coming to an end.

Divorces take time though and it seems unlikely that this will be resolved before the end of the 2022 NFL season. It will be interesting to see if it's finalized in 2023 though.

How long do you think the proceedings will last?