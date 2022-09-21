Report: Tom Brady, Gisele's Marriage Faces Big Moment Sunday

Over the past few weeks, the football world has been inundated with news that Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's relationship is on the rocks.

According to multiple reports, Gisele isn't happy with Tom's decision to come out of retirement for the 2022 season. Despite their rough patch, Brady is reportedly hoping that she'll attend the Buccaneers home game against the Green Bay Packers this weekend.

It would reportedly be a big moment for the couple.

From Page Six:

We are told that despite their marriage woes over his decision to un-retire, the NFL star has hopes the model will attend the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the season against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. A source said, “Gisele mostly only attends home games. Tom and his team are hopeful she will be back in the family box with their kids for the Packers game this Sunday.”

Hopefully Gisele attends the game and the couple mends whatever ails their relationship.

As for the game, the Buccaneers will likely be very short handed as wide receiver Mike Evans faces suspension and Chris Godwin deals with an injury.