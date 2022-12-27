Report: Tom Brady, Sean Payton Could Be Package Deal For Surprise Team

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 18: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to playing the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on September 18, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Tom Brady has not yet made a decision on the 2023 season. If he elects to play another season, he could potentially team up with Sean Payton.

According to ProFootballTalk, there's "increasing chatter" in NFL circles that Brady and Payton will team up on the Saints.

Mike Florio's source called Payton's return to New Orleans the "worst-kept secret" in league circles.

Payton resigned from his role with the Saints in January, but the team still holds his rights.

Brady, meanwhile, is set to be a free agent in the offseason

This isn't the first time a package deal of Brady and Payton has been mentioned before. Former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum mentioned that idea in November.

"Let's remember this, Greeny: Sean Payton and Tom Brady have the same agent," Tannebaum said. "They could be a package deal. There are a number of teams out there - Carolina, New Orleans, maybe Las Vegas, Arizona - that could be looking for possibly a head coach and a quarterback. I think this is really intriguing."

Brady and Payton would form an interesting quarterback-coach duo, there's no question about it. Whether or not they'll actually join forces is another story, though.