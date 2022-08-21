Report: Tom Brady's Exact Return Date To Bucs Revealed

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JULY 27: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gestures to fans during Buccaneers Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center on July 27, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Tom Brady's return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is imminent.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Brady is expected to return to the team on Monday.

Brady has been away from the team for the last few weeks due to personal reasons.

This will allow Brady to get back into the swing of things as the regular season is just three weeks away. Since he's been gone, Blaine Gabbert has taken the starter's reps.

Brady will have to hope that his offensive line can stay upright throughout the season. The Bucs have already lost three starters along the line from last season after Ryan Jensen got hurt during camp, Ali Marpet retired, and Alex Cappa left for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tampa Bay is also dealing with injuries to star tackle Tristan Wirfs and guard Aaron Stinnie.

Brady is coming off a strong 2021 campaign that saw him throw for 5,316 yards and 43 touchdowns, while also completing 67.5% of his passes.

The Bucs will open their season on Sept. 11 against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.