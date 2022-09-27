Report: Tom Brady's Family Makes Decision Ahead Of Hurricane

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

As Hurricane Ian barrels towards Tampa, Tom Brady and his family have reportedly decided to be together in Miami.

According to a source with People.com, Brady is evacuating his kids to their Miami home, where wife Gisele Bündchen will be.

The Buccaneers also released a statement that the team will be heading down to Dade County to use the Dolphins' practice facility this week ahead of Sunday's game vs. the Chiefs:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made contingency plans for this week's preparations for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Buccaneers are expected to practice at the Miami Dolphins' Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, Florida, starting on Wednesday, through the end of Week 4 preparations, if necessary. The Dolphins play at Cincinnati in Week Four and would be finished with their on-field preparations by Wednesday morning.

Brady's relocation comes amid rumors of marital trouble with Bündchen after choosing to return to play football earlier this offseason.

At Sunday's game against the Packers, the quarterback's children were in attendance but Gisele was noticeably missing.

"They're hitting a rough patch," the source told People. "But I know they're trying, or at least he's trying, to figure it out and make it work. He wants to get through this and for things to get better."