Report: Tom Brady's Feelings On Byron Leftwich Revealed

There's no question that Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense weren't firing on all cylinders in 2022.

On Thursday morning, the Buccaneers franchise fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after four seasons with the team.

According to NFL insider Charles Robinson, this move could improve the chances that Brady returns to the team for another season in 2023.

"Not saying this guarantees a Tom Brady return, but he definitely wasn’t playing for the #Buccaneers next season if the offensive coaching staff remained the same," Robinson reports.

Brady has reached the end of his Tampa Bay contract and is an unrestricted free agent this offseason. There's a real chance he finds a new landing spot next season, but perhaps a role in picking the Bucs' next OC could entice him to stay put for at least another year.

The Buccaneers finished the 2022 season with an 8-9 record and a Round 1 exit in the postseason.