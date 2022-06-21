Report: Top Quarterback Recruit Is Getting 7-Figure Deals

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 02: A general view of the 2017 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual between the USC Trojans and the Penn State Nittany Lions at the Rose Bowl on January 2, 2017 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Five-star quarterback recruit Malachi Nelson is taking full advantage of college football's new NIL landscape.

According to college football insider Pete Thamel, the USC commit is expected to agree to almost $1 million in endorsement deals by the time he steps foot on the Trojans' campus.

Nelson is the No. 2 overall recruit in the 2023 class according to 247Sports, ranking only behind superstar QB recruit Arch Manning. He committed to Lincoln Riley's USC program after landing offers from nearly every top program in the nation.

Nelson has an NIL deal with The h.wood Group, a "Los Angeles based hospitality and lifestyle company with a diversified portfolio of upscale nightlife and restaurant venues." The company is co-founded by a pair of USC graduates, including former Trojans walk-on quarterback John Terzian.

"It's cool to be a part of it and be at the front of everything that's happening, especially in the high school space," Nelson said, per ESPN. "It's good to get to this point where people are getting rewarded for what they do. It's amazing to be at the front of it."

While NIL is certainly an added bonus for his upcoming collegiate career, Nelson said he's ultimately focused on making a jump to the NFL level.

"This is all fun and it's good to be comfortable now," Nelson said. "At the end of the day, we're chasing the NFL and that second contract when you really get paid. All of this is lining up to get to that point."

As Nelson finishes his senior season at Los Alamitos High School, more and more NIL opportunities will no doubt present themselves.