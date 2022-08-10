Report: Trial Begins Over Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash Photos

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 29: Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks at Staples Center on December 29, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

An invasion of privacy trial regarding the death of Kobe Bryant will begin this Wednesday in a U.S. District Court.

Vanessa Bryant claims deputies didn't take photos of the helicopter crash on Jan. 26, 2020 for investigative purposes. The lawsuit states that a deputy showed photos of the tragic accident to bar patrons and off-duty colleagues.

Bryant is seeking millions in compensation. It was reported in 2021 that the pictures taken by first responders caused emotional distress.

"Mrs. Bryant feels ill at the thought that sheriff's deputies, firefighters, and members of the public have gawked at gratuitous images of her deceased husband and child," the lawsuit says. "She lives in fear that she or her children will one day confront horrific images of their loved ones online."

Bryant called out the Los Angeles County sheriff and fire chief back in October.

"I just don't understand how someone can have no regard for life and compassion and, instead, choose to take that opportunity to photograph lifeless and helpless individuals for their own sick amusement," Bryant said in her deposition, via NBC News. "I want accountability."

Bryant also sued the helicopter charter company and the deceased pilot's estate.

The county, meanwhile, has argued that Bryant is suffering emotional distress from the deaths of her husband and daughter, not the photos that were taken by first responders.