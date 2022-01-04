Report: Tuesday Update On Antonio Brown, Buccaneers

After Antonio Brown’s on-field outburst on Sunday afternoon, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians revealed that the troubled wide receiver was no longer a member of the Tampa Bay organization.

“He is no longer a Buc,” Arians said following a narrow victory over the New York Jets. “That’s the end of the story. Let’s talk about the guys that went out there and won the game.”

But now for the second day in a row, Brown has not appeared on the NFL waiver wire — meaning the Buccaneers still retain his rights.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter shared this news with a report on Tuesday afternoon.

For the second straight day, WR Antonio Brown did not show up on today’s NFL wire, meaning the Buccaneers still hold his rights, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 4, 2022

Considering his past history and his most recent outburst, it’s hard to imagine teams are chomping at the bit to pick up Brown off the wire. But, it’s certainly interesting to see that he’s not yet been made available.

Despite his on and off-field antics, Brown has proven that he’s still a more-than-capable receiver in an NFL offense. Through seven games this year, the former All-Pro wideout logged 545 yards and four touchdowns.