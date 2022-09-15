Report: U.S. Government Not Happy With Brittney Griner News

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JULY 26: US Olympic champion basketball player Brittney Griner, accused of drug smuggling, is seen before being questioned at the Khimki City Court in Moscow, Russia on July 26, 2022. Griner has been put under arrest until December 20 for trying to smuggle cannabis oil through Sheremetyevo Airport. (Photo by Pavel Pavlov/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

For the past month, former New Mexico governor Bill Richardson has been trying to negotiate Brittney Griner's potential release from Russia. Well, the Biden administration wants that to stop as soon as possible.

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby issued a statement this Wednesday, asking outside forces to not interfere with this situation.

"Our message is that private citizens should not be in Moscow at all right now and that private citizens cannot negotiate on behalf of the United States government," Kirby said, via ABC.

The belief is that outside interference could potentially complicate Griner's release from Russia.

"Our concern is that anything other than negotiating further through the established channel is likely to hinder the efforts that we have undertaken to see the release of Paul Whelan and Brittney Griner," Ned Price said.

Griner's lawyer, Maria Blagovolina, recently revealed that the two-time Olympic gold medalist is stressed about her future.

"Brittney is stressed and very much concerned with the future," Blagovolina said.

Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison because she had cannabis oil in her luggage while at an airport near Moscow in February.

The United States has discussed a potential prisoner swap with Russia. A deal isn't imminent at this time.