Report: Update On Rush Propst’s High School Coaching Future

Two weeks after voting to fire head football coach Rush Propst, the Valdosta City School Board is apparently reconsidering the decision.

The board originally voted 5-3 to fire Propst on April 27. The controversial coach had previously been placed on administrative leave after being accused of recruiting players and soliciting money to assist them and their families.

On Wednesday, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported that board member Warren Lee made a motion at last night’s meeting for a called meeting to be held next week to revisit Propst’s status as head coach at Valdosta High School.

As a result of Propst’s apparent improprieties, the GHSA levied a $7,500 fine against Valdosta, while also declaring five players ineligible for competition and banning the team from the 2021 state playoffs.

The 63-year-old Propst has been highly successful at all of his high school coaching stops, but has also racked up a laundry list of sanctions and accusations. For example, Propst resigned from his post at Alabama’s Hoover High School–where he gained fame on the MTV show Two-A-Days–in 2007 after revelations that he had a second family.

Propst then headed to Colquitt County High School in Georgia, where he won two Class 6A titles and one national championship but was also suspended for headbutting a player and later dismissed for a myriad of violations, including allegedly offering pills to students and owing nearly half a million dollars in taxes.