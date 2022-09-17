Report: Urban Meyer Has Been Contacted By Major College Football Program

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are on the hunt for their next head coach following the firing of longtime program leader Scott Frost earlier this week.

The historic college football program is likely looking to make a splash with a big name. One name that fits this bill is former three-time National Champion Urban Myer.

Nebraska has reportedly reached out to Meyer about its head coach opening, per CBS Sports.

"You're gonna hear about a lot of names. That's good," Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts said. "That means we're going to talk to a lot of people because we're going to clearly define what our values are, and we're not going to hire coaches who don't believe in what we believe in."

Before this afternoon's contest against No. 6 Oklahoma, Nebraska fans chanted "We want Urban" behind Meyer on the Big Noon Kickoff set.

A couple Husker fans also rocked "Hire Urban Meyer" T-shirts.

Nebraska's first game after the Scott Frost era is a mess. The Huskers currently trail the Sooners 49-7 in the third quarter.