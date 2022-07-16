Report: Utah Jazz Hire Former Sixth Man Of The Year To Coaching Staff
The Utah Jazz are reportedly finalizing the hire of former NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jason Terry as an assistant coach, per NBA insider Shams Charania.
Terry is currently the head coach of the G League Grand Rapids Gold, a developmental team for the Denver Nuggets.
Terry interviewed for the Jazz's head coaching job before they ultimately hired former Boston Celtics assistant Will Hardy.
Terry led the Gold to a 17-15 record in his rookie head coaching season. "The Jet" also spent one season as an assistant coach at the collegiate level for Sean Miller's Arizona Wildcats — Terry's alma mater.
“I definitely am equipped to be the head coach of an NBA franchise, a Division I college program, at this particular time because of my experience, my ability to connect with the players, and then my ability to motivate, mentor and teach at the highest level,” Terry told Zach Gelb of CBS Sports earlier this year.
Terry spent 19 seasons as a player in the NBA for six different franchises. He was a key member of the Dallas Mavericks' title-winning roster in 2011.
Perhaps this assistant job can serve as Terry's jumping point toward becoming a head coach in the NBA.