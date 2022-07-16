Report: Utah Jazz Hire Former Sixth Man Of The Year To Coaching Staff

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - OCTOBER 19: General elevated view of the playing court prior to the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena on October 19, 2018 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images)

The Utah Jazz are reportedly finalizing the hire of former NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jason Terry as an assistant coach, per NBA insider Shams Charania.

Terry is currently the head coach of the G League Grand Rapids Gold, a developmental team for the Denver Nuggets.

Terry interviewed for the Jazz's head coaching job before they ultimately hired former Boston Celtics assistant Will Hardy.

Terry led the Gold to a 17-15 record in his rookie head coaching season. "The Jet" also spent one season as an assistant coach at the collegiate level for Sean Miller's Arizona Wildcats — Terry's alma mater.

“I definitely am equipped to be the head coach of an NBA franchise, a Division I college program, at this particular time because of my experience, my ability to connect with the players, and then my ability to motivate, mentor and teach at the highest level,” Terry told Zach Gelb of CBS Sports earlier this year.

Terry spent 19 seasons as a player in the NBA for six different franchises. He was a key member of the Dallas Mavericks' title-winning roster in 2011.

Perhaps this assistant job can serve as Terry's jumping point toward becoming a head coach in the NBA.