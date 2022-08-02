Report: Verdict For Brittney Griner Is Expected Soon

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury durring pregame warmups at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

A decision on Brittney Griner should be coming in the next few days.

Per ESPN's T.J. Quinn, Griner was back in court on Tuesday as her trial continues to rage on. A verdict and a sentence for her are expected to come down on Friday.

The U.S. has raised its efforts to try and secure her release over the last week. President Biden has offered to exchange Viktor Bout, a convicted Russian arms trafficker who's currently serving a 25-year prison sentence.

Griner has been in Russia for almost 200 days after officials found hashish oil in her luggage.

She's currently being charged with large-scale transportation of drugs. If she's convicted, she will face up to 10 years in a Russian prison.

Hopefully, the United States will be able to get something done to bring Griner home after she is likely found guilty.