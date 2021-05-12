Report: What Aaron Rodgers Has ‘Adopted’ From Tom Brady

When it comes to all-time great athletes like Tom Brady and LeBron James continuing to compete at elite levels well past their prime athletic years, there’s always one notable common denominator: a significant investment of time and money into preserving health.

After years of practicing a strict workout and nutrition regiment, Brady has turned his routine into a business — selling his book called “The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance.”

With seven Super Bowl rings through 21 years and counting in the NFL, it’s fair to say the 43-year-old superstar is an authority on the subject. Looking to get a piece of his wisdom, people from around the world have taken a dive into Brady’s book to see what keeps him going — even one of his most esteemed competitors.

During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, NFL insider Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated revealed that reigning league MVP Aaron Rodgers has purchased “The TB12 Method” and started to utilize some of Brady’s late-career practices.

“He actually bought Tom Brady’s book, The TB12 Method, and adopted some of the principles there,” Breer said.

At 37 years old, Rodgers has certainly reached veteran status as one of the league’s most seasoned QBs. But, after arguably the best season of his career in 2020, it’s clear the 16-year superstar has plenty more football left in the tank.

Whether he ends up in Green Bay next season or not, Rodgers is set be an elite QB option for years to come — especially if he takes a page out of Brady’s book.