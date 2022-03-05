Report: What Concerns NFL Teams With Aidan Hutchinson

This week’s NFL Scouting Combine has unveiled a potential concern for NFL teams when it comes to star defensive end prospect Aidan Hutchinson.

Hutchinson, a possible No. 1 overall pick, measured in with an arm length of 32 1/8 inches — shorter than average for his height.

Aidan Hutchinson

6065

260

10 1/4 hand

32 1/8 arm

78 1/8 wing — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) March 5, 2022

Hutchinson addressed this potential concern.

“There might be questions about that,” Hutchinson said, per The Detroit News. “I guess we’ll see, but I’m not too worried about it. I’m very confident in my ability despite how long I am or whatever you say. So it doesn’t really matter to me.”

Hutchinson’s arm length certainly didn’t affect his production during his collegiate career with the Michigan Wolverines. In 2021, the Heisman Trophy finalist finished the season with 14.0 sacks, 16.5 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.

The Detroit Lions, who currently hold the No. 2 overall pick, are one of the frontrunners to select Hutchinson in this year’s draft. GM Brad Holmes was asked about the importance of specific measurables earlier this week.

“You definitely want to get confirmation on what those measurables are for what you thought you saw on film,” Holmes said. “… We have a great analytics department that we utilize heavily. There’s certain trends that you can see start to develop when you deep dive the measurables.”

Despite his recent measurements, Hutchinson is still an elite prospect in this year’s draft.