Report: What Dan Snyder's Decision Today Likely Means

LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 07: Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder looks on before the New England Patriots play the Washington Redskins during an preseason NFL game at FedExField on August 7, 2014 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Earlier today it was revealed that Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder is assembling a team to help him determine potential buyers for the team. However, Snyder sent mixed messages by stating that it's only exploratory.

For NFL insider Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk though, the message couldn't be more clear. Appearing on Grant & Danny, Florio said that when he spoke to league officials about it he was told that it means Snyder will sell as soon as he hears a number that he likes.

"When I sent that statement to somebody who knows how the NFL sausage gets made, who's intimately involved in league matters, the reaction was 'this statement says if we get the number we like, we're the selling the team,'" Florio said.

Snyder has maintained for years that he would never sell the Washington Commanders. But he also spent nearly 20 years defending the team's former nickname - which he finally changed in 2020.

"Never" is clearly a subjective term where Snyder is concerned.

The recent weeks have shown that Dan Snyder isn't particularly loved within the NFL owners' fraternity either. Few if any of the owners have gone to bat for him over the ongoing federal investigation into workplace environment fostered on the team.

Some owners have even explicitly stated off the record that they don't like Snyder.

If he winds up selling, it doesn't look like he'll be missed among the other owners.

That doesn't mean they'll let just anyone take the Washington Commanders off his hands though...