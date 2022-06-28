Report: What Deshaun Watson's Team Will Reportedly Argue For

BEREA, OHIO - MARCH 25: Quarterback Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns listens to questions during a press conference at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on March 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

With a season-long or even indefinite suspension in the cards for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, the QB's camp will reportedly push for a much lesser punishment.

According to CBS Sports' Josina Anderson, Watson's legal team will argue for a zero game suspension.

Per Anderson in a series of tweets, "... My understanding is evidence will be presented by Watson’s side demonstrating purported mistruths in the allegations in said cases, per league source."

Adding, "I’m told in order to counter the indefinite suspension of at least a year that the NFL is reportedly seeking, Deshaun Watson’s counsel will tactically reason for 0 games missed. There is belief the open-ended suspension was leaked to still effort a settlement before a decision from hearing officer Sue Robinson, ..."

The three-time Pro Bowler is currently entangled in a messy legal battle with several women, even after settling in 20 civil cases from accusers.

Over a 17-month period according to the New York Times, Watson reached out to over 66 women for massage sessions. The damning report details the alleged lengths the star quarterback would go to push for sexual acts during those massages.

Deshaun Watson's hearing begins Tuesday.