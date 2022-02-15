Report: What Ended Relationship Between Coach K, Bobby Knight

Mike Krzyzewski and Bobby Knight once had a pretty good relationship until it just abruptly ended.

They had a relationship for about 50 years and until now, nobody knew what happened between the two.

In “Coach K: The Rise and Reign of Mike Krzyzewski,” New York Post writer Ian O’Connor reports that Coach K went over to where Knight was sitting to talk to him and then was blatantly ignored.

“Knight was sitting in a corner table…and Mike went over to him and got down on a knee just to see him eye to eye, and everyone else kind of continued their conversations,” former Army player John Mikula said. “Mike got up, walked away, and went over and stood outside the room and said, ‘That’s the last f–king time. That’s it.’ And it was a disaster.”

Jim Oxley then recalled the scene in O’Connor’s book as well.

“Mike came in and said, ‘How are you doing, Coach?’ And [Knight] barely even hesitated and continued with his story, that kind of thing,” Oxley said. “That was the start of it. That was one of many straws that broke the camel’s back. I remember Mike walking out of there saying, ‘That’s it. I’ll never do this again.’”

Coach K is finishing up his final season at Duke while Knight is retired and has been since 2008.

It seems unlikely that these two will ever repair their relationship.