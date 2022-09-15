Report: What Gisele 'Hates' About Tom Brady's Decision

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 21: (L-R) Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attends the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

It seems like Tom Brady is facing more pressure this season from his wife Gisele Bundchen than opposing NFL defenses.

Last month, it was reported that Bundchen and Brady had an argument over his decision to come out of retirement.

Earlier this week, People magazine had an update on the recent tension surrounding the couple.

According to the latest report, Bundchen "hates" the way Brady handled this offseason.

"She doesn’t hate that he’s playing football, but she sure hates the way he handled the retirement and coming back," a source told People magazine.

Apparently, Brady is aware of the fact that Bundchen is disappointed with how everything played out.

"He knows that, and he's doing what he can do to smooth things over. He does know that this is his last season if he wants to stay married," People magazine's source added.

If that's the case, Brady will need to make this season count.

Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicked off the regular season with a road victory over the Dallas Cowboys.