Report: What Gisele Tells Tom Brady About Their Children

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 21: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attend the UCLA IoES honors Barbra Streisand and Gisele Bundchen at the 2019 Hollywood for Science Gala on February 21, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for UCLA Institute of the Environment & Sustainability) Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Over the past few weeks, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have reportedly been hitting a rough patch in their relationship.

Gisele is reportedly unhappy with Brady's decision to come out of retirement. In a recent interview with ELLE, which was released on Tuesday, Gisele admitted "concerns" over her husband continuing to play in the NFL.

According to a new report from People, Gisele thinks it's time for Brady to start spending more time with their children

Here's more, via People:

While Brady, 45, is back on the football field with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after making the decision to unretire from sport, the model, 42, would like Brady at home with their three kids, Benjamin, 12, daughter Vivian, 9 and stepson Jack, 15. "From a family standpoint, these are critical years," says the source. "The kids are getting older, Ben is 12 now, and Gisele feels like Tom needs to be home."

That lines up with what she told ELLE earlier this week.

"I've done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]," she said. "I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams. Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career — it makes me happy. At this point in my life, I feel like I've done a good job on that."

Is it time for Tm to step away from football?