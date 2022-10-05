Report: What Happened To Fan Who Jumped Out Of Stands In Attempt To Grab Aaron Judge's Home Run Ball
On Tuesday night, Aaron Judge blasted his record-setting 62nd home run of the 2022 MLB season.
This home-run ball is reportedly worth a guaranteed $2 million — so it's no surprise that fans near the ball's landing spot were scrambling to get their hands on it.
One fan — who wasn't even particularly close to the ball — went to extremes to go after the ball, jumping over the outfield wall into the bullpen.
According to Rangers insider Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News, the fan was uninjured but escorted out of Choctaw Stadium for jumping out of his seat.
The fan who caught the ball has been identified as Cory Youmans. He's not yet revealed what he plans on doing with this piece of baseball history.
Judge is now the all-time, single-season AL home run leader with 62, beating the record former Yankee Roger Maris set 61 years ago.