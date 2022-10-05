Report: What Happened To Fan Who Jumped Out Of Stands In Attempt To Grab Aaron Judge's Home Run Ball

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 4: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees hits his 62nd home run of the season against the Texas Rangers during the first inning in game two of a double header at Globe Life Field on October 4, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. Judge has now set the American League record for home runs in a single season. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images) Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

On Tuesday night, Aaron Judge blasted his record-setting 62nd home run of the 2022 MLB season.

This home-run ball is reportedly worth a guaranteed $2 million — so it's no surprise that fans near the ball's landing spot were scrambling to get their hands on it.

One fan — who wasn't even particularly close to the ball — went to extremes to go after the ball, jumping over the outfield wall into the bullpen.

According to Rangers insider Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News, the fan was uninjured but escorted out of Choctaw Stadium for jumping out of his seat.

The fan who caught the ball has been identified as Cory Youmans. He's not yet revealed what he plans on doing with this piece of baseball history.

Judge is now the all-time, single-season AL home run leader with 62, beating the record former Yankee Roger Maris set 61 years ago.