Report: What It Will Take For U.S. To Bring Brittney Griner Home

SAITAMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 06: Brittney Griner #15 of Team United States looks on against Serbia during the second half of a Women's Basketball Semifinals game on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Super Arena on August 06, 2021 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Thursday, it was announced that Brittney Griner has pleaded guilty to smuggling drugs.

"I'd like to plead guilty, your honor," Griner said in court. "But there was no intent. I didn't want to break the law."

Per ESPN's T.J. Quinn, pleading guilty to these chargers is strictly strategy from Griner's camp. After all, he reported that 99 percent of criminal cases in Russia result in a conviction.

"As we've reported, sources said they expected this. It's a strategy," Quinn wrote. "Maybe she did what she was accused of, maybe she didn't. But there was a recognition that it didn't matter: she was going to be found guilty. The real issue is negotiations between the US and Russia to bring her home in a prisoner swap."

Quinn is reporting that Griner needed to "admit guilt" before Russia would even consider sending her home. Well, that box has been checked off.

Whether or not Griner's decision will expedite this process is unclear at this time.

Russian authorities claim Griner had cannabis oil in her luggage at an airport near Moscow. They also accused her of smuggling a narcotic substance.

The White House recently issued a statement regarding Griner's situation. The government claims it is currently working on her release.