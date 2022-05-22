Report: What Jadeveon Clowney Told Deshaun Watson About Cleveland

CINCINNATI, OHIO - NOVEMBER 07: Jadeveon Clowney #90 of the Cleveland Browns waves to fans before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

After a solid bounceback season with the Cleveland Browns, Jadeveon Clowney is rejoining the team for another season. But it appears that Clowney may have played a bigger role for the team - namely in recruiting Deshaun Watson.

According to Browns insider Brad Stainbrook, Clowney told Watson that he enjoyed playing in Cleveland before Watson waived his no trade clause so the Houston Texans could trade him there. It's not clear if one led directly to another, that's pretty convenient timing.

Watson and Clowney were teammates on the Texans for one season in 2018. Clowney joined the Seattle Seahawks the following year and the Tennessee Titans the year after that.

But last year saw Clowney return to the form that made him a Pro Bowler. He had 9.0 sacks and 19 QB hits - his best season since his days with the Texans.

The Cleveland Browns moved heaven and earth to bring Deshaun Watson into the fold.

But while Watson and Jadeveon Clowney will get to practice together in training camp and the preseason, there's really no telling when they'll play together in the regular season.

Watson is still under an NFL investigation for the litany of assault allegations against him. He may miss several games or even the whole season depending on what the NFL finds.

How many games do you expect Watson and Clowney to play together?