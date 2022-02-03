Report: What Jim Harbaugh Told Michigan’s Athletic Director

Despite a flurry of recent speculation, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh will return to Ann Arbor for the 2022 season.

After his interview with the Minnesota Vikings earlier today, Harbaugh reportedly called Director of Athletics Warde Manuel and informed him that he’ll be back to lead the Wolverines this coming season.

According to follow-up reports from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, this isn’t just a short-term sigh of relief for the Michigan program. Harbaugh reportedly told Manuel that this will not be a “re-occurring” issue and that he’ll stay with the Wolverines as long as they’ll have him.

Jim Harbaugh told Warde Manuel that this would not be a re-occurring issue and he would stay at Michigan as long as it wants him, per sources. https://t.co/d3NVS4EdLl — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 3, 2022

Despite a disappointing 2-4 season in 2020, Harbaugh signed a contract extension with Michigan in January, 2021. The new deal locked him in through the 2025 season.

“I continue to believe that Jim is the right man to lead our program in pursuit of Big Ten and CFP championships,” Manuel said in a statement at the time. “Our program didn’t achieve at a level that anyone expected this year but I know those setbacks will drive the coaches, players and staff moving forward.”

With an incredible bounce-back season this year, Harbaugh and the Wolverines exceeded expectations in 2021 — claiming a Big Ten title and a College Football Playoff berth.

2022 will mark Jim Harbaugh’s 8th season with the Michigan program.