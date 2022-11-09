Report: What Josh Allen Has Been Telling His Teammates This Week

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 16: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

One of the bigger injury concerns heading into Week 11 surrounds Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Allen suffered an elbow injury during the late stages of the Bills' 20-17 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon. He got up after one of the final plays and was flexing the elbow before the Bills were stopped on fourth down.

Allen then spoke to the media after the loss and said that it was an injury that he'll have to manage throughout the week.

He seems to be doing a good job with that considering he's telling teammates that he'll be able to play against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Head coach Sean McDermott classified Allen as "day-to-day" during his media conference on Wednesday, which is good news.

The Bills will obviously need him fully healthy if they want to go on a Super Bowl run this season.

They'll hope that he's ready to go for Sunday's clash against the Vikings as they try and get back on track. Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.