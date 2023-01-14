Report: What Kliff Kingsbury Did After Getting Fired By Cardinals

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Head coach Kliff Kingsbury of the Arizona Cardinals looks on from the sidelines during a game against the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Sometimes after you have to decompress. And sometimes that involves buying a one-way ticket to Thailand.

According to FOX's Peter Schrager, that's exactly what Kliff Kingsbury did after being fired by the Cardinals. Telling any interested teams "No, I'm good" when it comes to 2023 job offers.

Kingsbury was fired by the Cardinals shortly after it was revealed that Steve Keim wouldn't be returning as GM. In four seasons with Arizona, he posted a 28-37 record which included an 11-6 year and a playoff appearance in 2021.

Kingsbury came to the NFL from the college ranks and was brought in to build an offense that former No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray could thrive in. And while Murray won Offensive Rookie of the Year and made two Pro Bowls under Kingsbury, the results have been mixed.

Since being fired, he's been rumored to be one of the hottest offensive coordinator candidates. But as his flight receipt will tell you, it doesn't appear to be in the cards for next season.