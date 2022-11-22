Report: What Lane Kiffin Told Ole Miss Players About Auburn Speculation

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 22: Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels reacts against the LSU Tigers during a game at Tiger Stadium on October 22, 2022 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Lane Kiffin has been involved in numerous rumors over the last 24 hours.

The Ole Miss head coach was rumored to be stepping down and heading to Auburn to become its next head coach before it was thwarted by Kiffin himself.

Amid this speculation, he had a meeting with his players and assured them that he has not accepted another offer, per ESPN's Chris Low.

"He told the players his focus was on Mississippi State and nothing else and that any reports out there about his accepting another offer were totally false," sources told Low.

Low is also reporting that Kiffin is one of the top targets of Auburn as the school tries to find a replacement for Bryan Harsin.

Kiffin is currently focused on getting his team ready for Thursday night's Egg Bowl game against Mississippi State. It's the Rebels' final regular season game before they play in a bowl game next month.

The rumor mill surrounding Kiffin will have to wait...for now.