Report: What Michigan Needs To Do For Jim Harbaugh To Return

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 04: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates winning the Big Ten Football Championship game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

As has become tradition, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is once again being interviewed for head coaching jobs in the NFL. But this time it may be harder for the Wolverines to get him back than usual.

Appearing on NFL Network this morning, NFL insider Ian Rapoport said that Harbaugh's "flirtation" with the NFL is "serious" compared to previous years. He believes that for Michigan to ensure that Harbaugh returns in 2023 and stops listening to NFL offers, they need to give him a long-term extension with lots of money.

"Meanwhile, the Broncos are set to interview Jim Harbaugh, the still Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. Have spoken to friends around the league and in college football, they believe at least his flirtation with the NFL is serious. That said, Michigan could make this all go away if they give him a big money extension," Rapoport said.

Michigan famously gave Harbaugh a one-year "prove-it" deal in 2021 and he rewarded them with their first win over Ohio State and Big Ten title in years en route to reaching the College Football Playoff. Last February, they gave him a five-year extension that pays around $6.5 million per year.

But after once again beating Ohio State, winning the Big Ten and taking Michigan to the College Football Playoff, it's becoming pretty clear that Jim Harbaugh is already overperforming his current deal.

Harbaugh isn't a top 10 highest paid coach in College Football and isn't even top two in the Big Ten despite winning back-to-back conference titles.

As much as Harbaugh wants to bring a national title to his beloved alma mater, at a certain point he's going to want to be paid like someone who is capable of it.

Will Michigan give Harbaugh another extension to keep him out of the NFL?