Report: What NFL Executives Think Kyler Murray's Contract Will Look Like

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 12: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images)

Kyler Murray generated a ton of headlines in the early part of the offseason when he decided to wipe any reference to the Cardinals off his social media accounts.

Later it became clear that the young QB wanted to get paid. And while the trade rumors have faded, there still isn't a clear answer on Murray's future in the desert.

Now, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, if the two-time Pro Bowler is to get a new deal, it'll be somewhere in the Derek Carr range according to NFL executives.

Kyler Murray 'won't be too eager to play this season' under his current deal set to pay him $11.4 million.

League executives see [Kyler Murray] seeking an extension a little north of the three-year, $121.5 million deal signed by the Las Vegas Raiders' Derek Carr in April.

Cardinals GM Steve Keim has gone on record that the team will not deal its franchise QB, saying there's "zero chance" Kyler is moved.

Telling ESPN.com:

Nothing has changed in terms of him being our long-term and short-term quarterback.

When K1 is ultimately signed remains a question. But what we do know is the former Heisman winner and NFL Rookie of the Year wants the bag.