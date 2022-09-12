Report: What Put 'Strain' On Tom Brady, Gisele's Marriage

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 21: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attend the UCLA IoES honors Barbra Streisand and Gisele Bundchen at the 2019 Hollywood for Science Gala on February 21, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for UCLA Institute of the Environment & Sustainability) Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

It's no secret that Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have been having some marriage problems.

Bundchen is reportedly spending time away from Brady as she's frustrated that he decided to return for a 23rd season.

"Going back to Tampa after the retirement put a strain on the personal side of his life," a source told People Magazine. "Gisele is frustrated and sick of his career coming before their family, who has always supported him."

People is also reporting that Gisele believes that "enough is enough" and that the two are trying to make the relationship work.

This could be Brady's final season if he wants his marriage to work out, especially if this report is true.

We'll have to see where this goes.