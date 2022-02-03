Report: What Really Happened With Jim Harbaugh, Vikings

Less than 24 hours ago, all signs pointed toward Jim Harbaugh becoming the next head coach of the Minnesota Vikings. Multiple reports heading into yesterday’s interview had the Michigan head coach pegged to receive and accept an offer from the NFL organization.

So what went south after Wednesday’s meeting?

According to Vikings insider Courtney Cronin, the job was never Harbaugh’s for the taking — despite him thinking the offer was a “slam dunk.”

Cronin adds that she didn’t gather there was any “bad blood” between the two sides — just a misunderstanding of expectations.

“Harbaugh was in the mix for the Minnesota job because of his connection to Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. He operated under the assumption that the job was his and prepared for the interview as such,” the ESPN insider wrote on Twitter. “The Vikings saw this very differently and not as a ‘slam dunk’ as a source put it to me, the way they felt Harbaugh viewed the situation coming into Wednesday.”

Shortly after his interview with the Vikings, Harbaugh called Director of Athletics Warde Manuel and informed the Michigan program that he would be returning for the 2022 season.

According to reports from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter on Wednesday night, Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell has emerged as the Vikings’ new leading candidate after Harbaugh did not receive an offer.