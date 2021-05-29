Report: What Stands Out About Mac Jones At Workouts

The New England Patriots’ offseason quarterback battle will certainly be one to watch in 2021. With returning QB1 Cam Newton and No. 15 overall pick Mac Jones going head to head for the starting job, all eyes are on the Pats’ QB room.

As OTAs kicked off earlier this week, we started to get our first looks at Jones in an NFL environment. And according to reports from NFL Network insider Mike Giardi, the former Alabama standout is looking pretty solid.

Watching all four quarterback options (Jones, Newton, Jarrett Stidham, Brian Hoyer) at camp this this week, Giardi had a telling superlative for Jones.

“The ball comes out of his hands quickly, decisively and accurately,” Giardi said. “At least today, he threw the best ball of anybody in camp.”

While Jones was clearly showing some quality talent this week, he also made some mistakes. It was how the young QB reacted to these mistakes that really stuck out to Giardi.

“The thing you notice about Jones right away is that competitive edge we heard so much about at Alabama,” Giardi said. “When he made a play he didn’t like, today at OTAs, he slapped his thigh really hard multiple times. I’m thinking to myself, ‘That’s going to leave a mark, dude, that’s going to leave a bruise.’ But it tells you the perfection that he’s looking for.”

Perfection is exactly what Bill Belichick is looking for. As a QB with a proven ability to work through complex progressions and throw an accurate ball, many believe Jones could be a perfect fit for the Pats’ Belichick-led system.

Newton is expected to make the start in Week 1, but that could quickly change if Jones keeps showing out this offseason.