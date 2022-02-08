Report: What The 76ers Believe With James Harden

Daryl Morey and the Philadelphia 76ers continue to hold out hope for James Harden.

According to The Athletic‘s Sam Amick, “The 76ers believe James Harden won’t re-sign with Brooklyn this offseason.”

The Nets and 76ers continue to play the NBA’s wildest game of chicken.

While the Nets maintain that they will not trade James Harden, a number of sources around the league maintain that a Harden-Simmons trade is still on the table ahead of Thursday’s deadline.

A number of reports have surfaced that Harden is unhappy with his current situation, Mainly pointing to Kyrie Irving’s part-time status and Kevin Durant’s injury.

After not signing his extension with BK, speculation has run rampant that The Beard could be eyeing a reunion with Daryl Morey in Philly.

The 76ers are reportedly willing to wait it out. As Morey has no problem letting the Ben Simmons drama play out as long as it needs to; believing Harden would seriously consider joining the Sixers come this offseason.

However, with Joel Embiid having such a great season; Philadelphia doesn’t want to waste a year of it’s oft-injured superstar’s prime.